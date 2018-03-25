Poems by Roger Singer and Michael L. Newell

“Think they fit?” by Maya Green

SOLO DANCE TO BLUES

by Michael L. Newell

a girl dances alone in a room

to an old blues tune sung

on a boom box by Mance Lipscomb

she whirls leaps and floats

on her toes with eyes shut

head laid back on an air cushion

an effortless whirlwind in a space

shared only with a funky slide guitar

and roughhewn marvelous voice

carving sound into pain intense and casually revealed

the singer states Joe Turner Killed a Man

the dancer wilts like a dying flower

then brings the man and her dance back to life

wild utterly free life and the guitar and voice

slice a listener’s heart into a slow beat beat beat

_______

HER WORLD

by Roger Singer

The red fire of her lipstick beckons eyes onto her;

she accepts the cloth of desire, conquering

the lust of men.

Fingers thirst at the words released from her.

Songs rich with the blood of her jazz

form rivers, drowning men, setting women

adrift in jealous seas.

The sax draws close to the satin covering

her long legs; she whispers into night.

Her eyes reduce jewels to sand.

The earth spins at the calling of her voice.

__________

Michael L. Newell, an expatriate English/Theatre teacher for twenty years, retired to the south-central Oregon coast in 2014. Among his published works are Traveling without Compass or Map (Bellowing Ark Press, 2006), A Long Time Traveling (Four-Sep Publications, 2004), Seeking Shelter (Four-Sep Publications, 2004), and A Stranger to the Land (Garden Street Press, 1997). He has loved jazz for over fifty years.

______

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for well over ten years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”