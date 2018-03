Kid Ory

This jazz legend’s career included early work with Kid Ory in Barney Bigard’s group in 1942, a tour the following year with Louis Armstrong, and stints with Lionel Hampton, Red Norvo, Art Tatum and Stan Getz. His last project was a late 1970’s collaboration with folk-rock singer Joni Mitchell. Who is he?

Cannonball Adderley

Gene Ammons

Sonny Stitt

Charles Mingus

Coleman Hawkins

Buddy Rich

Dexter Gordon

Teddy Wilson

