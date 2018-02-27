“With Us Yet” — a poem by Susandale

photo by Lee Tanner

With Us Yet

Theirs’ was a kind of mediation between then and now

No, it was a meditation on their only freedom: the deliverance of their music

No, no: a melding. One musician calling out: another answering.

Or maybe, a metaphor for the chorus of life

The way Lady-Day lamented the brief glory of love

And Sarah gilded the edges

Or the way Bird flew us to on-high

Where we heard the swollen notes Miles blew … so piercing they hurt

The pain, the racism, the drugs

Miles paused

Long enough for Ellington to step in with a silver epiphany

That sailed us to the secluded bridge where Coltrane stood with his sax

Struggling to find the chorus furthest out

The unreachable notes

The songs never attempted,

But instead, unknowingly, he bridged the gap between then and now

and took them to be with us yet.

_____

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review,

The Voices Project, and Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from Oneswan. Two published chapbooks, The Spaces Among Spaces from languageandculture.org , and Bending the Spaces of Time from Barometric Pressure have been on the Internet.