A re-emerging D.C. jazz scene

photo by Evelyn Hockstein/ The Washington Post

Saxophonist Herb Scott, performing during the D.C. Jazz Jam at the Brixton Pub in Washington, D.C.

After several years of an uncertain jazz scene caused by the closure of many of the city’s iconic clubs, Washington, D.C. is feeling optimistic thanks to the emergence of small venues in the city and its surrounding suburbs, which, according to Washington Post writer Fritz Hahn, is “helping to fill the void of…lost venues. Musicians are exploring opportunities beyond the usual hot spots, playing Saturday night gigs in the basement bar at the Graham Hotel in Georgetown, or taking the stage at Alice’s Jazz and Cultural Society, an all-ages, alcohol-free spot in Brookland.”

The demise of clubs central to the culture of jazz is a story many communities are well aware of. Despite these challenges, jazz music continues to survive – and often thrive – due to musicians eager to work and a scene that is “more dispersed,” according to D.C. drummer Will Stephens. “There are [now] more venues and more opportunity.”

