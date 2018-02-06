“the lover’s quarrel” — a poem by Steven Dalachinsky
the lover’s quarrel
(In Order to Survive @ Roulette
w/ William. Parker, Cooper Moore, Rob Brown, Assif Tsahar, Susie Ibarra)
the music’s so profound
so round & loud
& full of love
her word not mine
how stupid to argue over little
nothings
stupid to wrap ourselves around
our words like scar(ve)s
of pastel disagreement
the beserk bi-section of scaar-
eaming horns
is worth more than 1000 petty kisses
arguments or hellos
with this much density
hugging the air
there should be no time
for thoughts of greed
or hugs
no time to be “real”
when the music is so REAL
just exhale
& hear the tiny clementines
calling.
*
Steve Dalachinsky is a New York downtown poet. He is active in the poetry, music, art, and free jazz scene. Dalachinsky’s main influences are the Beats, William Blake, The Odyssey, obsession, socio-political angst, human disappointment, music (especially Jazz), and visual art with leanings toward abstraction. Dalachinsky’s books include “A Superintendent’s Eyes” (Hozomeen Press 2000), his PEN Award Winning book The Final Nite & Other Poems: Complete Notes From A Charles Gayle Notebook 1987-2006 (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2006), a compendium of poetry written while watching saxophonist Charles Gayle perform throughout New York City in that time period, and “Logos and Language”, co-authored with pianist Matthew Shipp (RogueArt 2008) and Reaching Into The Unknown, a collaboration with French photographer Jacques Bisceglia (RogueArt 2009).
For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page.
