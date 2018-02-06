“the lover’s quarrel” — a poem by Steven Dalachinsky

“Landscaping on Jazz” by Stanislav Bojankov

the lover’s quarrel

(In Order to Survive @ Roulette

w/ William. Parker, Cooper Moore, Rob Brown, Assif Tsahar, Susie Ibarra)

the music’s so profound

so round & loud

& full of love

her word not mine

how stupid to argue over little

nothings

stupid to wrap ourselves around

our words like scar(ve)s

of pastel disagreement

the beserk bi-section of scaar-

eaming horns

is worth more than 1000 petty kisses

arguments or hellos

with this much density

hugging the air

there should be no time

for thoughts of greed

or hugs

no time to be “real”

when the music is so REAL

just exhale

& hear the tiny clementines

calling.

*

Steve Dalachinsky is a New York downtown poet. He is active in the poetry, music, art, and free jazz scene. Dalachinsky’s main influences are the Beats, William Blake, The Odyssey, obsession, socio-political angst, human disappointment, music (especially Jazz), and visual art with leanings toward abstraction. Dalachinsky’s books include “A Superintendent’s Eyes” (Hozomeen Press 2000), his PEN Award Winning book The Final Nite & Other Poems: Complete Notes From A Charles Gayle Notebook 1987-2006 (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2006), a compendium of poetry written while watching saxophonist Charles Gayle perform throughout New York City in that time period, and “Logos and Language”, co-authored with pianist Matthew Shipp (RogueArt 2008) and Reaching Into The Unknown, a collaboration with French photographer Jacques Bisceglia (RogueArt 2009).

For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page.

