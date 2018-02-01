“A Long Line” — a poem by Roger Singer

“Jazz – Hot Swing” by Sacha Chimkevitch

A LONG LINE

Jazz rich,

falling water

a stream of story’s

open bleeding

years releasing pain

backside alleys

whispers without words

tan and white

the fall from grace

songs without names

clubs full of night

sweaty collars

satin magnolias

a song to wound

lazy fans pushing

sawdust floors

ice cubes and lies

washed out dreams

spirit words

rivers and diners

charcoal nights

the beat that breathes

the jazz that lives

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for well over ten years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”