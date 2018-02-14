A collection of poetry celebrating love and jazz

“Romance in Red,” by Alfred Gockel

_____

Jazz music is a language of love. Love is found in,

the elegance of the Ellington orchestra

the artistry of Bird and Diz

the adventure of Miles

the humor of Armstrong’s growl

the romance of Johnny Hodges

the playfulness of Monk

the strength and character of Mary Lou Williams

the joy of the Basie horn section

the seduction in Sarah Vaughan’s vibrato

the erotic interplay of Prez and Lady Day

the tenderness of Bill Evans’ trio

the heartbreak in Dinah Washington’s cry

the optimism of Clifford Brown and Max Roach

the raw energy of Ornette Coleman

the enthusiasm of Ella

the masculinity of Coleman Hawkins

the muscularity of Gerry Mulligan

the tension of Cecil Taylor

the relentlessness of Sonny Rollins

the coolness of Desmond

the boldness of Nina Simone

the urgency of Elvin Jones

the sexuality of Mingus

the passion of Coltrane

the tears in Chet Baker’s horn.

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, I recently invited many of our contributing poets to submit work that combines the themes of jazz music and love, with the result being a collection of voices expressing their own contributions to the language of love…

Dozens of writers submitted over 100 poems, and the best of the submissions — 28 poems by 18 poets — are found on the following 12 pages. Advance through the selections by utilizing the page monitor at the bottom of each page.

Many thanks to everyone who submitted their work.

JJM