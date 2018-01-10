Submit your stories for the 47th Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest

Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 47th Short Fiction Contest is January 31. Contest details are found here.

The winner of our 46th Contest was Julie Parks. Her story, “Cotton Candy on Alto Sax,” can be read by clicking here. This story was one of six short stories/poems nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize. You can view those nominations by clicking here.

Three other entrants during the contest were also published recently on Jerry Jazz Musician:

“One Suitcase,” by Wayne Cresser

“Improv,” by Lorna Wood

“Icarus,” by Ian MacAgy

