“The Passing of a Poet” — an appreciation for Mike Faran

Ventura Beach, California, where the poet Mike Faran lived

This photo was taken during the recent wildfires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Southern California

Poetry is a courageous art form. No poet can possibly succeed without the willingness to create a completely transparent window into his or her soul. A poet rarely achieves by faking it.

A successful poet’s thoughts are naked to the world, and this full-on exposure — because it is so often blunt and painful for the poet — leaves the reader with a reasonable understanding of lives led and footsteps taken (or not). These revelations build a rewarding and intimate connection.

I have never met or spoken to Mike Faran, whose poetry I occasionally publish on Jerry Jazz Musician. I only outwardly know him by the short biography he sent me — retired lobster trap builder from Ventura who has had some work published in journals around the country. That’s it, really. I don’t even have a photo of him.

He has periodically sent me emails with a poem or two attached to them, seeking my interest in publishing them. (“Here is another poem that I hope will meet with your approval.”) Although I haven’t published them all, they almost always move me. Mike has never submitted a lousy (or lazy) poem, and every one of them formed a line of connection between us.

I learned through a friend of Mike’s that he died recently. I was saddened by this, the depth of which surprised me. People die, and as we get older and experience death and news of it far too commonly, there is a tendency to become numb to the news.

Not so to the news of Mike’s death, which frankly shook me up until I realized why — it was this line of connection between us that his poetry created. In his work, Mike shared his challenges, his heartaches, his joys, his sense of humor and adventure, and his love of jazz music and those he loved. It is the mark of great art.

Although Mike sent me lots of poems in the two or three years since he originally contacted me, I had a feeling there must be more. I wrote his friend and asked if he would send me more. He did.

What follows is a selection of what was sent.

More of Mike. Get to know him.

A scene from the short story “The Poetry of Mr. Blue,” by Henry Denander

Music With The Coldest Months Gone

Tonight we are happy

the radio broke and a neighbor fixed it

for a short beer

We have music tonight

music we can change if we want and

we have one another

Enough heat and

good windows we can open anytime

Tonight we are happy

with nightingales on guard just in case

of a breakdown

they will perform anyway

Most of all we are happy to be reunited

after the long cold months

of silence and doubt

Tonight the music tastes better than beer

or moonlight

no more music baby doll

it all caught fire

burned up in the summer night

did you hear it?

chords popping here

a string singing there

i’m sorry. i love you. forgive me.

some people will make it

again

some creative creatures

will one day emerge from

caves

inspired by long restless nights of

rhythm & blues. but

the blues will come later

you know this

more than i do baby doll

DRIFTERS

I didn’t know if I should hold

your hand.

We had just met & were only going across

Vine to the little jazz club we’d just

talked about.

We were just going from one joint to a

better joint –

it couldn’t be any simpler.

We didn’t like Country & Western

anymore for that afternoon;

we wanted some soft casual jazz & vodka

screwdrivers.

But I took your hand anyway,

you seemed momentarily lost & Vine was

building with traffic.

The sunlight glanced off

your short dark hair & made it radiant,

you looked like an angel;

you smiled & that tiny cloud of fear

vanished from your face.

This is how it all started.

I couldn’t state it in simpler terms if my

life depended on it:

I merely took your hand in the big city at a

moment when you looked lost &

vulnerable.

it ain’t there

sometimes the jazz players

simply give up the ghost

often with the discordant

whimper of a sleepy sax

could be their first session

or their last; they just know

it ain’t there

& the small audience knows

& clap politely

understanding that tonight

simply wasn’t the night

happy hour begins early but

the wine tastes like

wildflowers left out in a 3-dog

night

NO JUSTICE IN THIS MAN’S WORLD

Hank Gathercole played his sax

on the corner of Hollywood and

Vine

maybe two nights before he was

escorted away by

the boys in blue

In the nursing home

nobody knew he was one of the

best jazz musicians in the

country

maybe the world –

they only knew he was black and

blind

They didn’t know he played with

Bones Taylor at the

Cotton Club in ‘51

They didn’t know that he was

featured at The Monterey Jazz

Festival

in ‘64

They didn’t know that he had seven

women in ‘Orleans

still alive because of his healing

music

Even ol’ Hank didn’t know these

things now

RAINDRUM

let us whisk!

let us arise from this

furniture

& go & keep going

like wildfire

like wildlife

i long to do so

the years have made us

as curtains

drawn tight

as the hides of

drums –

our limbs bloodless

but let us whisk now!

like fast jazz

over rainwater

with the sleek blue

night

whipping our skins

in time!

SOUTH-CENTRAL LOS ANGLES

She didn’t mean to be poor.

Sometimes when you’re not as pretty as

your peers

shit happens

The sun creeps over the horizon with a

clenched fist,

goes down into a den of writhing red

snakes

You live inside the click-click-clicking of

ruby neon.

She didn’t intend to step deeper into that

alley

but she heard his beautiful deep voice

sounding so delicious

almost as delicious as the clear liquid of

love

She held wide her dark maroon arm & for

one more night

she would be a part &

apart from the soft jazz that flowed like

lava from

Suncrest & Pico

VILLAGE DREAM SONGS

Sometimes Joan Baez would

rap on my screen-door

wanting a cup of sugar &

asking if I

made it home okay

without being overcharged by

the cabby

We’d sit at the kitchen table &

drink sangria

Sometimes we’d dance

right there to some soft jazz &

I’d hold her tight while

the sun gathered strength against

our brown backs

She always asked if my feelings

were hurt because she’d

found someone new &

she always left leaving her cup of

sugar & the scent of lilac water

I WISH THAT I HAD A PURPLE MOUNTAIN

I wish that I had a purple mountain

sprouting up just beyond my kitchen

window;

a silent wild thing of splendor,

too high to see the top of

A mountain with prehistoric birds

that flapped heavily around its girth

& odd noises that belched from its

belly

I’d like for it to erupt three, maybe four

times a month –

To spew all manner of things:

eggplants, ancient scrolls, white cowboy

hats,

popcorn,

Poetry & jazz. & things dangerous yet

intriguing,

clouds of pink & black bearing sexy

stuff,

tiny labels saying “Beware”

But most of the time,

for it to just be there. Purple, growling, &

peculiar –

Strange wild friend,

to always keep an eye on when doing

dinner plates

Mike Faran lived in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.

Mike passed away in December, 2017