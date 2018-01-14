“Miles runs the voodoo down” — a poem by R. Bremner

“Shapeshifter,” by Miles Davis

Miles runs the voodoo down

Miles boils his bitches brew

in a night of worlds much blacker than black

His demons and angels let out slack

for pharaohs dancing into the true

Miles runs the voodoo down

and serves it up with the taste of free

for those whose spirits would otherwise drown

without such wild, mad sanctuary.

_____

R. Bremner hails from Glen Ridge via Lyndhurst, NJ. Ron writes of incense, peppermints, and the color of time in such journals as International Poetry Review, Passaic Review, and Shot Glass Journal. Some of his best Friday nights were spent at the bar of the Knickerbocker Lounge in NYC, grooving to Sir Roland Hanna.

*

Miles performs “Miles Runs the Voodoo Down” at Tanglewood, 1970