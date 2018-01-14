“Miles runs the voodoo down” — a poem by R. Bremner
“Shapeshifter,” by Miles Davis
Miles runs the voodoo down
Miles boils his bitches brew
in a night of worlds much blacker than black
His demons and angels let out slack
for pharaohs dancing into the true
Miles runs the voodoo down
and serves it up with the taste of free
for those whose spirits would otherwise drown
without such wild, mad sanctuary.
_____
R. Bremner hails from Glen Ridge via Lyndhurst, NJ. Ron writes of incense, peppermints, and the color of time in such journals as International Poetry Review, Passaic Review, and Shot Glass Journal. Some of his best Friday nights were spent at the bar of the Knickerbocker Lounge in NYC, grooving to Sir Roland Hanna.
*
Miles performs “Miles Runs the Voodoo Down” at Tanglewood, 1970