“For Keely Smith” — a poem by Diane Elayne Dees

Keely Smith, 1928 – 2017

For Keely Smith

Godmother of the gypsy tramp

half-breed goddess, unparalleled queen

of less is more, effortless weaver

of that old black magic—

your strength lay in the space between

the screaming sax and the scatting singer.

If midnight blue velvet were sound,

it would be your voice. The minimalist genius

of your body, your black bob, your slowly shifting

eyes, made everyone—men, women, drunks, gamblers,

boys in the band—stop in their tracks.

It also made you fade among the garish colors

of Vegas and the lurid trappings of fame.

But for those who heard you sing and saw

you swing, you live forever, the ultimate icon of cool.

_____

Diane Elayne Dees‘s poetry and fiction have been published in many journals and anthologies. She frequently writes about performers; her sonnet about Joni Mitchell recently appeared in the poeming pigeon‘s “Poems about Music” issue. Diane, a semi-retired psychotherapist, lives in Covington, Louisiana. She publishes Women Who Serve, a blog that covers women’s professional tennis throughout the world.

*

Keely Smith, 1958, singing “When Day is Done”

With husband Louis Prima, singing “Just a Gigolo”

Smith and Prima, singing “That Old Black Magic”