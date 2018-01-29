Jazz poetry by Steven Dalachinsky, Michael L. Newell, John Stupp, Ron Kolm, and Freddington

Don Cherry

A wealth of excellent poetry has been submitted recently. Poems by Steven Dalachinsky, Michael L. Newell, John Stupp, Ron Kolm, and Freddington are examples…

__________

the blessing

(Don Cherry @ the Village Vanguard 1986)

by Steve Dalachinsky

it’s the last set

the club is almost empty

it seems to be that way a lot

these days

the reverend wright’s in the back room

by the top of the stairs

filling his nose with powder

along with all the other

visiting musicians

the trumpet prays a line

the tenor amens

the bass bows the melody

it’s an ornette tune

“the blessing”

before that it was a monk tune

the set is very short

i mean

very

very short

the last couple to enter

gets their cover returned

she is dark eyes

&

stares into

me.

*

Poet/collagist STEVE DALACHINSKY was born in Brooklyn (1946) after the last big war and has managed to survive lots of little wars. His book The Final Nite (Ugly Duckling Presse) won the PEN Oakland National Book Award. His latest cds are The Fallout of Dreams with Dave Liebman and Richie Beirach (Roguart 2014) and ec(H)o-system with the French art-rock group, the Snobs (Bambalam 2015). He has received both the Kafka and Acker Awards and is a 2014 recipient of a Chevalier D’ le Ordre des Artes et Lettres. His poem “Particle Fever” was nominated for a 2015 Pushcart Prize. His books include: Fools Gold (2014 feral press); a superintendent’s eyes (revised and expanded 2013/14 – unbearable/autonomedia); flying home, a collaboration with German visual artist Sig Bang Schmidt (Paris Lit Up Press 2015); The Invisible Ray (Overpass Press – 2016) with artwork by Shalom Neuman. Frozen Heatwave, a collaboration with Yuko Otomo (Luna Bissonte Prods 2017) and Black Magic (New Feral Press 2017). His column “outtakes” appears regularly in the Brooklyn Rail. His most recent release is With Shelter Gone, a full length 12inch lp on the German label Psych.KG. Forthcoming Where Night and Day Become One – the French Poems (a selection 1983-2017) (Great Weather for Media 2018)

For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page.

__________

jammin’ on the playground

by Michael L. Newell

grades one and two riff on themes

of unrestrained vocal chaos freeform jazz

with disdain for rules and guidelines

that might shape sound into transparent form

grades three and four swirl and twirl in patterns

of sound and movement that are pure

outpourings of passion and energy wild piano

rags that are deeply felt but barely understood

grades five and six rock rhythms rooted

in the self unleashed in wind sun and rain

hair flying feet floating voices freely shouting

a dixieland whirl of inventive expression

grades seven and eight bop through hallways down

stairwells out onto playgrounds where they are

the casual queens and kings of the school yard their rhythms

inimitable and their vocal swagger defining cool

*

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who has lived one-third of his life abroad on five continents. He is passionate about a wide range of music, jazz being a particular favorite. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast.

Michael writes that this poem “is rooted in some international schools in which I worked where we had all grades together.”

__________

Jazz Guitar Chronicles 6

by John Stupp

How to get good at chess—

first lose a thousand games

that’s what GM Anatoly Karpov said

when someone asked

back in the ‘80’s

so

that means I’ll have to play

Crepuscle with Nellie and Pannonica

a thousand times

and feel Monk’s eyes on me like a stab wound

in my good ear

ok but what other songs could I play

what other job could I work

a butcher maybe—

and spend all day inside with a knife cutting

ribs

legs

loins

hams

shoulders

then go to a night job

like grainy people did back then

no thanks

I want to imagine myself

eyes closed

holding a guitar

the ride cymbal ticking over

the horns working the road ahead

the bass firing like a .22 at a mountain

of cigarettes

the drummer like fat falling off a bone

*

John Stupp’s third poetry collection Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

__________

Bird and Me

By Ron Kolm

I read somewhere

That Charlie Parker

Ate a rose.

I think it happened

After a long flight

To Denmark or France.

A delegation of

Important dignitaries

Approached him

On the runway

And offered him

A fancy bouquet

As a gift.

I figure he must

Have been both tired

And pumped up a little

After such a long flight

So popping the flower

Into his mouth

Probably seemed

Like the perfect

Thing to do;

A way to fuck

With the squares

And further embellish his legend

At the same time.

Years later

In a far different

Corner of the world,

I ate a flower, too.

I was drinking

In Rozinante, a

Neighborhood bar

In Soho, trying

To win back the love

Of my ex-wife.

As we chatted

I got so nervous

I downed

At least six white Russians.

In that state

I told her, “I’m gonna do

What Bird did to show you

How much I still care.”

Then I plucked a flower

Out of the vase

That was on the table

Between us

And stuffed it

Into my mouth.

It was chewy at first,

Then a sharp chemical taste

Kicked in.

(I found out later

They spray those things

To make them last.)

Shaking, I sprinted

To the bathroom

And became violently sick.

I can’t remember

Ever feeling worse–

I really thought

That something had broken

Inside me.

My ex-wife leaned in the door

To ask if I was ok,

And when I grunted yeah,

She said she had to split —

She’d had a lovely evening

But had to work tomorrow.

*

Ron Kolm is a founding member of the Unbearables and has helped edit their six anthologies. He is a contributing editor of Sensitive Skin magazine. Ron is the author of The Plastic Factory, Divine Comedy, Suburban Ambush, Duke & Jill, Night Shift and, with Jim Feast, the novel Neo Phobe. A new collection of his poetry, A Change in the Weather, has just been published by Sensitive Skin books. He’s had work in Flapperhouse, Great Weather for Media, the Resist Much / Obey Little: Inaugural Poems to the Resistance anthology, Maintenant, Local Knowledge and the Outlaw Bible of American Poetry. Ron’s papers were purchased by the New York University library, where they’ve been catalogued in the Fales Collection.

__________

A Renewal of Sorts

by Freddington

A rough-edged tenor sax,

Grinds a raspish tone,

Directly into the music,

By sheer force,

The heat and friction build up,

Until the proceedings ignite,

Unleashing a spray of incendiary bursts,

A lightning swarm of jagged,

Split-second fireworks,

Proclaiming a challenge,

To the entire world of Jazz,

A gauntlet thrown down,

On a bed of smoking embers,

As the session gets out of control,

Sonny strides with confidence,

Through the flames,

The collapsing heat storm

that surrounds him,

On the last chorus,

He takes a deep breath,

Leans in hard,

And with a final gust,

Literally, blows the house down.

The engineer announces over the P.A.,

“That’s the one”.

The studio in ruin,

Sonny takes a break,

While the musicians dig through the rubble,

and brace themselves for the next tune.

*

Freddington works as a shipper/receiver in Toronto, Canada, and has been a lifelong jazz fan ever since he was “corrupted” as a teenager by Charles Mingus’ “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”