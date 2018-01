Charlie Parker with Miles Davis, 1948

Though his work as pianist with the Savoy Sultans, Coleman Hawkins, Roy Eldridge and Sonny Stitt/Gene Ammons was important, he will always be most remembered as the pianist in Charlie Parker’s classic 1947 quintet. Who is he?

Kenny Drew

Duke Jordan

Joe Albany

Duke Pearson

Tommy Flanagan

Herbie Nichols

Jaki Byard

