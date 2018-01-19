“Illinois Jacquet” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

ILLINOIS JACQUET

(in response to an invitation

musical and raucous from the fingers

of Wild Bill Davis tickling the keys

of his organ seeking a musical response

by someone and something of equal stature)

Illinois I say accepted the challenge and blew

some blue some very blue blue blue notes

that set listeners nodding heads

moving shoulders slowly to the pain

contained within each swinging phrase

feet shuffled bodies swung a slow dance

back and forth listeners acknowledging

Jacquet’s testimony etched in raw sustained

pain pain pain that drew moans

from the depths of all who heard

such beauty from the heart and mind

of Illinois doing musical forensics

on his soul until a long sustained rising note

drew Wild Bill Davis to unleash

his waiting organ into wailing conversation

with sax and drum in unfettered collaboration

which led to an ending that lifted listeners

to their feet in sustained shouts applause

and joy joy joy at what had just been heard

oh me oh my souls must fly on certain days

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who has lived one-third of his life abroad on five continents. He is passionate about a wide range of music, jazz being a particular favorite. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast.

Michael wrote this poem in reaction to this 1973 film of Illinois Jacquet