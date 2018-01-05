“Halema and Chet” — a poem by dan smith
photo by William Claxton
Chet Baker and wife Halema
Redondo Beach, 1956
( from the photo by William Claxton )
Halema
with the soulful jazz eyes
deep dreaming the notes
both effortlessly surfing
riding the joy
not yet tugged under
by the sorrow
photo by Casey Rearick
dan smith is the author of two chapbooks: Crooked River and The Liquid of Her Skin, the Suns of Her Eyes published by Deep Cleveland Press and Night Ballet Press respectively. He has been published in the Rhysling Anthology, Dwarf Stars, Scifaikuest, Renegade Flowers: d.a. levy in the Digital Revolution, Kaleidotrope, Zen of the Dead and Lupine Lunes published by Popcorn Press, microcosms, Red Fez, Hedgerow: A Journal of Small Poems and Failed Haiku to name a few.
“It’s Always You”
“My Ideal”