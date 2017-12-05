Literature » Short Fiction

Submit your stories for the 47th Short Fiction Contest

| No comments

 

 

Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 47th Short Fiction Contest is January 31. Contest details are found here.

The winner of our 46th Contest was Julie Parks.  Her story, “Cotton Candy on Alto Sax,” can be read by clicking here.  This story was one of six short stories/poems nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize.  You can view those nominations by clicking here.

Three other entrants during the contest were also published recently on Jerry Jazz Musician:

One Suitcase,” by Wayne Cresser

Improv,” by Lorna Wood

Icarus,” by Ian MacAgy

 

_____

 

A sampling of other winning stories…

 

Mute,” by  Mary Jo Marcellus Wise

Playing for Tips,” by Michael Bennet

Bumps Out Then Bumps Back,” by Trudy Carpenter

The Blues Museum,” by Jay Franzel

Offkey,” by Kate Robinson

Homage,” by Kenneth Levine

Fever,” by Yvonne McBride

Mystery in C Minor,” by Bruce Golden

Maybe Marrying Margaret,” by Jocelyn Crowley

Anacostia,” by Qevin Oji

Inheritance,” by Diana Spechler

The Improvisational Distance,” by J.A. Reynolds

 

 

_____

 

