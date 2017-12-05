Submit your stories for the 47th Short Fiction Contest
Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 47th Short Fiction Contest is January 31. Contest details are found here.
The winner of our 46th Contest was Julie Parks. Her story, “Cotton Candy on Alto Sax,” can be read by clicking here. This story was one of six short stories/poems nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize. You can view those nominations by clicking here.
Three other entrants during the contest were also published recently on Jerry Jazz Musician:
“One Suitcase,” by Wayne Cresser
“Improv,” by Lorna Wood
“Icarus,” by Ian MacAgy
_____
A sampling of other winning stories…
“Mute,” by Mary Jo Marcellus Wise
“Playing for Tips,” by Michael Bennet
“Bumps Out Then Bumps Back,” by Trudy Carpenter
“The Blues Museum,” by Jay Franzel
“Offkey,” by Kate Robinson
“Homage,” by Kenneth Levine
“Fever,” by Yvonne McBride
“Mystery in C Minor,” by Bruce Golden
“Maybe Marrying Margaret,” by Jocelyn Crowley
“Anacostia,” by Qevin Oji
“Inheritance,” by Diana Spechler
“The Improvisational Distance,” by J.A. Reynolds
_____
