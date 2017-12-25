“Nat King Cole” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

NAT KING COLE

croons “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire;”

voice velvety as cocoa butter

warms listeners, seats them round a hearth;

every word, every idea, clear as a bell,

envelop listeners, rhythmically rock them

invite smiles, affection, communal celebration.

As the final note fades, silence settles,

a silence in which a few still sway

in memory and in hope for a better day.

__________

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who has lived one-third of his life abroad on five continents. He is passionate about a wide range of music, jazz being a particular favorite. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast.