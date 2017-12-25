“Nat King Cole” — a poem by Michael L. Newell
NAT KING COLE
croons “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire;”
voice velvety as cocoa butter
warms listeners, seats them round a hearth;
every word, every idea, clear as a bell,
envelop listeners, rhythmically rock them
invite smiles, affection, communal celebration.
As the final note fades, silence settles,
a silence in which a few still sway
in memory and in hope for a better day.
__________
Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who has lived one-third of his life abroad on five continents. He is passionate about a wide range of music, jazz being a particular favorite. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast.