Jazz History Quiz #107

According to BMI, the largest music rights organization in the U.S., “The Christmas Song”(a.k.a. “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”) is the most performed Christmas song, made especially famous by Nat Cole. The song was written, according to one of the co-writers, during a blistering hot summer, and in an effort “to stay cool by thinking cool.” Bob Wells was one of the songwriters of this classic 1945 tune…Who was his co-writer?

Mel Torme

Irving Berlin

Cole Porter

Bing Crosby

Benny Goodman

George Gershwin

Lionel Hampton

Duke Ellington

