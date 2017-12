Scott Joplin

Before becoming one of television’s biggest stars, he was a competent ragtime and jazz piano player greatly influenced by Scott Joplin, and employed a band of New Orleans musicians similar to the Original Dixieland Jazz Band to play during his vaudeville revue at Harlem’s Alamo Theater. Who was he?

Danny Thomas

Jackie Gleason

Jimmy Durante

William Bendix

Bert Lahr

Red Skelton

Ralph Edwards

