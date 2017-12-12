“me, Jan Garbarek, and you” — a poem by Dan Franch

Raekoja Plats, Tallinn, Estonia

_____

“me, Jan Garbarek, and you”

snow fell

like notes from

Jan Garbarek’s saxophone

as we stood in Raekoja Plats

drinking mulled wine and marveling

at the size of the Christmas tree.

It was crowded and festive; sure,

there was a holiday feel

but not the kind that moves me

the buskers, revelers, piped-in music;

it was all too cheerful, didn’t make me merry

I just wanted to get back home –

to a blanket. to the fire. with you.

and listen to the silent spaces

created by his saxophone.

_____

Originally from the Chicagoland area, Dan Franch has lived and taught in America, Africa, and Europe. A former newspaper columnist and cartoonist in Luxembourg, Dan, who now lives in Estonia, does his best to continue traveling, writing, and staying fit.