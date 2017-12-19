CHRISTMAS ALONE 1992

The slow tumble of snow past

my partially open window

recalls the year in Amman

I sat for hours watching

a bleak whiteness deepen

all through the abandoned farm fields

surrounding my apartment

while the cool sound of Miles

gave shape and form to my grief

thousands of miles from home

on a frozen Christmas where no one

could be seen on streets or through

windows of neighbors’ homes;

distant cars on the far side of

empty fields seemed like toys

moved in slow motion by children;

a quiet breeze drifted through

a cracked window to fill the silent

spaces in Miles’ solos,

and my small dog softly snored

a guttural accompaniment, a peculiar

percussion, and I rocked and nodded

as I kept time to the snow, wind,

dog, and muted trumpet;

the windows moaned in response

to an occasional gust; all visible

and invisible seemed alone, and the years

locked in memory came tumbling out

like snowflakes blown by wind,

like a trumpet solo etched into sound

by a musical genius; it is odd how grief,

stark landscape, falling snow, and a mournful

trumpet solo could seem a blessing that created

beauty, that guided a listener to sleep’s peace,

as night seeped across fields, enveloped my mind.

Khilda, Amman, Jordan