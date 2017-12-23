“Amen” — a poem by Roger Singer

“Moonlight Sonata,” by Debra Hurd

AMEN

Jazz rained down in rivers

catching out strong soul

and soft hands

rising to the call of music prayers

among blind angels

who fail on color

and possess great mercy

scattering dark thoughts,

lost eyes,

and roads leading from home

and shoes speaking miles

and dirty hands

breathing out the land

with labor work

as cars roll by and tires splash

yesterdays puddles

turning up nations of dirt

as colors rich with rhythm

press the rock of flesh

draining the hate

and melting the change

of years of blood chains

and stiff straw

and bed songs sung to children

and Sundays

with amen’s rising.

________

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for well over ten years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”

