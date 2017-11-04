Literature » Poetry

“He Sings” — a poem by Sabrina Cold Mountain

He Sings [revised 6/16/17]

 

His voice, cucumber-crisp,
coaxes silence to step aside

Sates the air with tender words
suspended in song’s sweet syrup

It tickles my ear like soda pop effervescence
It wells up within me like espresso macchiato

Rising up, catching the golden tips
of summer night in city light

 

_____

 

 

Sabrina Cold Mountain is a “jill-of-all-trades” from Dallas, TX to whom there is no such thing as a boring subject. Her favorite pursuits are creativity in many forms, and music; her first love is jazz. She is adopted by two feline fur-kids whom she exposed to music at an early age, and dreams of being the next Beat Poet.

 

*

 

