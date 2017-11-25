“Roland’s Sweet-Sweet Tout de Suite” — a poem by Ed Coletti
“Rahsaan Roland Kirk” by Stanley Pransky
Roland’s Sweet-Sweet Tout de Suite
- Kirk
Gifts and Messages. Which
the more important?
Dissonance launches
me listening feels
more like I’m playing that
swooping of sax waiting counterbal-
answer slowly fading
- Shine On Me
Begins with a raggedy ragtime Then that Fourth of July soprano
saxing something about happiness and
of all places the South even if
it is all about New Orleans, sort of
a different part of another South
a frenchier South where pianos rule
Where Roland Kirk, before he was Rashaan,
blew his ever-music-lovin’ brains out.
- Rashaan
What was that trumpet quote
from Clifford Brown so all about
enough to claim the son’s name?
On Saturday night jump through
all over Harlem, New Orleans, or
even late-Basie in Kansas City
in May, springtime where piano
keys hammer strings-why piano’s
a percussive instrument played right
here well-before more obvious August.
That plucking going on before
our sax returns to jump back in and
- Finish
What’s that mean after all?
After all, that means what?
That what after all means
To Finish? Two who finish
What after all, too finished,
art, jazz, poetry aren’t
Much more than stony-stupid.
Only unfinished giving continues.
- Continuing
On and on and on and through
a starship first breaking through
this light barrier into endlessness
Hyperspace forever out there
doubling and tripling back
on itself until and after and before
all continues becoming itself and
everything over and over on and on.
_____
Ed Coletti is a poet widely published internationally and he curates the popular blog “No Money In Poetry.” Additionally, Ed is a painter. middling chess player, and harmonica player. He lives with his wife Joyce in Santa Rosa, California. His upcoming book is titled Apollo Blue’s Hard and The Gods of Spring.
*