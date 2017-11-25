“Roland’s Sweet-Sweet Tout de Suite” — a poem by Ed Coletti

“Rahsaan Roland Kirk” by Stanley Pransky

Roland’s Sweet-Sweet Tout de Suite

Kirk

Gifts and Messages. Which

the more important?

Dissonance launches

me listening feels

more like I’m playing that

swooping of sax waiting counterbal-

answer slowly fading

Shine On Me

Begins with a raggedy ragtime Then that Fourth of July soprano

saxing something about happiness and

of all places the South even if

it is all about New Orleans, sort of

a different part of another South

a frenchier South where pianos rule

Where Roland Kirk, before he was Rashaan,

blew his ever-music-lovin’ brains out.

Rashaan

What was that trumpet quote

from Clifford Brown so all about

enough to claim the son’s name?

On Saturday night jump through

all over Harlem, New Orleans, or

even late-Basie in Kansas City

in May, springtime where piano

keys hammer strings-why piano’s

a percussive instrument played right

here well-before more obvious August.

That plucking going on before

our sax returns to jump back in and

Finish

What’s that mean after all?

After all, that means what?

That what after all means

To Finish? Two who finish

What after all, too finished,

art, jazz, poetry aren’t

Much more than stony-stupid.

Only unfinished giving continues.

Continuing

On and on and on and through

a starship first breaking through

this light barrier into endlessness

Hyperspace forever out there

doubling and tripling back

on itself until and after and before

all continues becoming itself and

everything over and over on and on.

Ed Coletti is a poet widely published internationally and he curates the popular blog “No Money In Poetry.” Additionally, Ed is a painter. middling chess player, and harmonica player. He lives with his wife Joyce in Santa Rosa, California. His upcoming book is titled Apollo Blue’s Hard and The Gods of Spring.

