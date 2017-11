Charlie Barnet

_____

Upon leaving Charlie Barnet’s orchestra in 1941, this trumpeter wanted to start his own group, and, with the help of publicist/journalist Leonard Feather, became the first white leader in jazz history to organize an all-black group. Who was he?

Mugsy Spanier

Bunny Berigan

Bob Burnet

Harry James

Ziggy Elman

Bobby Hackett

Go to the next page for the answer!