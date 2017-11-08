Jazz History Quiz #104

In 1952, this trumpeter made his recording debut with the R&B group Chris Powell’s Blue Flames. The following year, he toured Europe with Lionel Hampton’s band and led some recording sessions. In early 1954, he recorded brilliant solos at Birdland with Art Blakey’s quintet, and by mid-year had formed a quintet with Max Roach. Who is he?

Freddie Hubbard

Booker Little

Clifford Brown

Fats Navarro

Kenny Dorham

Lee Morgan

Art Farmer

Donald Byrd

