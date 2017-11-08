Jazz History Quiz #104
In 1952, this trumpeter made his recording debut with the R&B group Chris Powell’s Blue Flames. The following year, he toured Europe with Lionel Hampton’s band and led some recording sessions. In early 1954, he recorded brilliant solos at Birdland with Art Blakey’s quintet, and by mid-year had formed a quintet with Max Roach. Who is he?
Freddie Hubbard
Booker Little
Clifford Brown
Fats Navarro
Kenny Dorham
Lee Morgan
Art Farmer
Donald Byrd
