“Go Outside. Listen” — a poem by Mike Faran
Go Outside. Listen
That old red Dodge maybe
has a new muffler –
sounds like soft jazz
Ol’ Leroy Gathercole thinks
he’s still in his
forties or fifties;
wears a bright yellow beret &
drives with one hand –
plays the blues if he can find
them
Sometimes late at night
we can hear his trumpet – just
a few minutes of
be-bop
then a long loud fart that can be
heard maybe all the way
to the Mississippi Delta
_____
Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.