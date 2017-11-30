“Go Outside. Listen” — a poem by Mike Faran

Go Outside. Listen

That old red Dodge maybe

has a new muffler –

sounds like soft jazz

Ol’ Leroy Gathercole thinks

he’s still in his

forties or fifties;

wears a bright yellow beret &

drives with one hand –

plays the blues if he can find

them

Sometimes late at night

we can hear his trumpet – just

a few minutes of

be-bop

then a long loud fart that can be

heard maybe all the way

to the Mississippi Delta

_____

Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.