Five poems by dan smith

dan smith is the author of two chapbooks:

Crooked River

and

The Liquid of Her Skin, the Suns of Her Eyes

published by Deep Cleveland Press and Night Ballet Press respectively. He has been published in the

Rhysling Anthology, Dwarf Stars, Scifaikuest, Renegade Flowers: d.a. levy in the Digital Revolution, Kaleidotrope, Zen of the Dead

and

Lupine Lunes

published by Popcorn Press, microcosms, Red Fez, Hedgerow: A Journal of Small Poems and Failed Haiku to name a few.