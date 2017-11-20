Five poems by dan smith
“Kind of Blurred,” by Henry Denander
Ornette
grooves we listen
harmolodic
___
John Cage
rattled sometimes in silence
aleatory and happening
___
piano Moanin’
enough church
to free your soul
___
David S. Ware
rest in Peace
Celestial
___
bop prosody-
automatic writing, Jack
more than just typing
______
photo by Casey Rearick
dan smith is the author of two chapbooks: Crooked River and The Liquid of Her Skin, the Suns of Her Eyes published by Deep Cleveland Press and Night Ballet Press respectively. He has been published in the Rhysling Anthology, Dwarf Stars, Scifaikuest, Renegade Flowers: d.a. levy in the Digital Revolution, Kaleidotrope, Zen of the Dead and Lupine Lunes published by Popcorn Press, microcosms, Red Fez, Hedgerow: A Journal of Small Poems and Failed Haiku to name a few.