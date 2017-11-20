Literature » Poetry

Five poems by dan smith

“Kind of Blurred,” by Henry Denander

 

 
 
Ornette
grooves  we listen
harmolodic
 
___
 
 
John Cage
rattled  sometimes in silence
aleatory and happening
 
___
 
 
piano Moanin’
enough church
to free your soul
 
 
___
 
 
 
David S. Ware
rest in Peace
Celestial
 
 
___
 
 
 
bop prosody-
automatic writing, Jack
more than just typing
 
 
 
 
______
 
 
photo by Casey Rearick
 
 
dan smith is the author of two chapbooks: Crooked River and The Liquid of Her Skin, the Suns of Her Eyes published by Deep Cleveland Press and Night Ballet Press respectively. He has been published in the Rhysling  Anthology, Dwarf Stars, Scifaikuest, Renegade Flowers: d.a. levy in the Digital Revolution,  Kaleidotrope, Zen of the Dead and Lupine Lunes published by Popcorn Press, microcosms, Red Fez, Hedgerow: A Journal of Small Poems and Failed Haiku to name a few.
 
 