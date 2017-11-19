“Blue Note” — a poem by Gannon Daniels

“Blue Note,” by Scott Reeds

BLUE NOTE

At risen angles my furniture sits

each chair fills with blood

with a pulse that could strike, may cease.

Blue couch slants toward vibration

my black arms embracing, hold on

for the dark clots of bass hammering

initials into the air—

After a gig there is a party.

The musician leaves his set in the back

of the truck outside the gate

which locks things in. It unnerves him

to know that all he owns

expressing all he knows lies

on the other side of safety.

The other musicians see his face

in their bellies, make room

inside the gated space for his boat too.

I wish to lean into the labyrinth

of overfilled rests and still know the solid

tracks as one large Atlantic,

the journey without always, but always

I am holding too tightly

to the dippy trills or sanguine

arpeggios those only things

I recognize.

Someone once said jazz

is a generous thief—

She’s named the baby Coltrane and feeds

him Getz and Gaye for lunch. In the morning

I have heard Satie parting things into

Monk for dinner.

Sticks pick up food.

Beat the rat under the sink.

I watch from my couch that now cowers

over the music waiting to get in. He crawls

to me with ease and has been inside the sound

while sleeping which is something I probably did

at his age too, but what is simple anymore?

The drummer wants so much to be

like the painter with product

red brow green lips

but he is not a painter, or is he

reincarnated

to continue along the same lines

no bid before his death?

I have been doing this, I am here, I will stay

on this bluelongcouch

pummel in-between

the notes

that catch in my net

and stave a hunger.

_____

Gannon Daniels is an adjunct English instructor at Glendale College and La Mission College. Her poetry has been published in several journals over the years; including RATTLE, Cimarron Review, Sanskrit, and Drunk Monkeys. She hopes to publish her second book of poems in 2018. Her first book is entitled The Occupying Water.