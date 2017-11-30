Literature 2017 Pushcart Prize nominees

Jerry Jazz Musician is fortunate to have had hundreds of accomplished writers and poets submit their work for consideration of publication during this calendar year. Thanks to everyone who thinks enough of this website to desire sharing their creative vision with our readers. The works published are outstanding examples of the connections that exist between jazz music, its culture, and the literary arts.

I am proud to report that I have nominated six exceptional published pieces for the prestigious Pushcart Prize, and they are listed below. Congratulations and good luck!

__________

“Blue Note,” a poem by Gannon Daniels

“Following,” a poem by Roger Singer

“Cotton Candy on Alto Sax,” a short story by Julie Parks

“Why He Asked,” a poem by Michael L. Newell

“Foolish Love,” a short story by Arya Jenkins

“Potugues (for Astrud Gilberto,” a poem by Ed Coletti

_____

Click here to visit the Pushcart Prize website