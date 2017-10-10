Uncategorized A pioneer of San Francisco jazz

Pacific Street in San Francisco’s Barbary Coast, c. 1909

The red-light district neighborhood was filled with bars, jazz clubs, concert halls and…brothels

_____

A buddy of mine led me to a recent feature in the San Francisco Chronicle on early 20th Century pianist Sid Le Protti, described by writer Gary Kamiya as “one of the leading black musicians who played on the Barbary Coast” whose “life and career provide a window into a mostly forgotten but fascinating chapter of the city’s cultural and racial history.”

The story is a terrific profile of the artist, but also of the city’s rich musical history…You can read it by clicking here

Sid Le Protti’s So Different Band, c. 1915

(Le Protti is third from right)