We have stood over record bins, thumbing through his records, moved by his breathtaking originality and creativity.

We have made friends over his music, made love to it, cruised in the car to it, introduced our children to it, and defended it against those who don’t quite comprehend his genius.

We love the emotions his music brings out in us – joy, tears, humor, inspiration.

We continue to sit up when we hear “Straight, No Chaser,” marvel at the brilliance of “’Round Midnight,” and weep to the melody of “Ruby, My Dear.”

Monk is 100 today. He has enriched our lives, and filled our souls to the very brim.

If you are in a Monk Mood, you may enjoy reading a few things published on Jerry Jazz Musician:

In 2009, I interviewed Monk biographer Robin Kelly

In 2002, Gary Giddins, the most eminent jazz critic of his generation, spoke with me about Monk

One of my very first interviews took place in 1998 with Monk’s son T.S., who spoke in great detail about his father

Stephen Dobyn’s poem “Thelonious Monk“

There are many other interviews, features, and literature on Jerry Jazz Musician devoted to Monk…You can find it by typing “Thelonious Monk” in the search box.