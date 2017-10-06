“Far Cry” — a poem by Ed Coletti

Far Cry

Eric Dolphy blowing out little curlicues

Booker Little baby-burping back to him

trumpeted weird diminutive 2-way messaging

thump thump thump and thump again

bass bass you grandfather clock clocking

that piano cock cocking cocksure piano

like a duck quack quacking

but it’s that bass steady deep bass gives

giving sense of steady purpose

purple double bass oxblood sure and steady

trumprupting burst bursting

back to sax and Eric Dolphy blowing

no more endearing little curlicues.

_____

Ed Coletti is a poet widely published internationally and he curates the popular blog “No Money In Poetry.” Additionally, Ed is a painter. middling chess player, and harmonica player. He lives with his wife Joyce in Santa Rosa, California. His upcoming book is titled Apollo Blue’s Hard and The Gods of Spring.

*