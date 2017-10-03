Chick Corea at the Blue Note — photos by John McCluskey

Photographer, writer John McCluskey contributes these photographs he took while attending the Chick Corea show on Saturday, September 30 at the Blue Note in New York.

“At the end of the performance Chick’s wife Gayle Moran joined them onstage and sang,” McCluskey wrote in his email to me. “It was a very intimate scene with Chick and Gayle collaborating and exchanging appreciative looks and banter along the way. Very memorable event. You could see their mutual love and admiration in every glance, hear it in every note.”

The drummer Steve Gadd is also pictured.

Thanks to John for sharing these exquisite photographs!

_____

John McCluskey has had poetry, short fiction, and photography published in various literary journals and anthologies including Jerry Jazz Musician, New Plains Review, Sonic Boom, Third Wednesday, The RavensPerch, Quill & Parchment, One For The Road, Connections: New York City Bridges in Poetry, and Cradle Songs: an Anthology of Poems on Motherhood (2013 International Book Award winner). John’s poem “My Gray Child” from Cradle Songs was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. John was born in Chicago, and received his undergraduate degree in finance from University of Southern California and graduate degree in writing from Manhattanville College. John lives in Connecticut with his family.