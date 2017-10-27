“Acquiring Taste” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

ACQUIRING TASTE

Ignorant of jazz in 1965, I sit quietly reading

(perched on my bunk at Clark AFB)

a short story by John Updike when suddenly

the barracks explodes with a mighty sound;

Joe Williams at Newport Jazz Festival 1963

sails through “Roll’em Pete” riding

a mighty wind created by Zoot Sims,

Coleman Hawkins, Clark Terry,

Ben Webster, Thad Jones, Bob Cranshaw,

Mickey Roker, Howard McGhee,

and a smoking hot Junior Mance; I am

swept to my feet and search

for the fountainhead of this driving,

exploding, exuberant sound that makes

my feet, arms, and body dance as I search

for what I am hearing; at the other end

of the barracks I find half a dozen

African-American airmen playing cards,

heads bobbing, smiles on their faces,

who greet me with a laugh and ask,

“What’s got you so excited, Deke?”

I ask what is on the record player.

They chuckle and say, “That’s the blues

meets jazz. Take a seat, listen, learn.”

And I did.

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who has lived one-third of his life abroad on five continents. He is passionate about a wide range of music, jazz being a particular favorite. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast.