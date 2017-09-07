“Rusted Wind Chime” — a poem by Naylet Leon
“Wind Chime,” by Elizabeth Camilletti
Rusted Wind Chime
Your voice,
A deep, raspy New Orleans jazz
Its staccato notes shoot up my pulse
My legs shiver from that long, wavy vibrato
Born-again in your love, I cry like a baby
Yearning to be nestled in your bosom
Or so you desire.
But then there’s a cry in the distance
You open your eyes and think it’s me
A whimpering kitten calling out for you
But only the rusted wind chime
Swaying outside your door
jingles by itself.
_____
Naylet Leon was born in Havana, Cuba and lives in Miami, Florida. She graduated with a Master’s degree in literature from Florida International University. Besides teaching English at Broward College, she is also a poet and freelance photographer.