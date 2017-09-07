Literature » Poetry

“Rusted Wind Chime” — a poem by Naylet Leon

| 1 comment

“Wind Chime,” by Elizabeth Camilletti

 
 
 
Rusted Wind Chime
 
 
Your voice,
A deep, raspy New Orleans jazz
Its staccato notes shoot up my pulse
My legs shiver from that long, wavy vibrato
Born-again in your love, I cry like a baby
Yearning to be nestled in your bosom  
Or so you desire. 
 
 
But then there’s a cry in the distance
You open your eyes and think it’s me
A whimpering kitten calling out for you
But only the rusted wind chime
Swaying outside your door
jingles by itself.
 
 
 
_____
 
 
 
 
Naylet Leon was born in Havana, Cuba and lives in Miami, Florida.  She graduated with a Master’s degree in literature from Florida International University.  Besides teaching English at Broward College, she is also a poet and freelance photographer.  