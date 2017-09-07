“Rusted Wind Chime” — a poem by Naylet Leon

“Wind Chime,” by Elizabeth Camilletti

Rusted Wind Chime

Your voice,

A deep, raspy New Orleans jazz

Its staccato notes shoot up my pulse

My legs shiver from that long, wavy vibrato

Born-again in your love, I cry like a baby

Yearning to be nestled in your bosom

Or so you desire.

But then there’s a cry in the distance

You open your eyes and think it’s me

A whimpering kitten calling out for you

But only the rusted wind chime

Swaying outside your door

jingles by itself.

_____

Naylet Leon was born in Havana, Cuba and lives in Miami, Florida. She graduated with a Master’s degree in literature from Florida International University. Besides teaching English at Broward College, she is also a poet and freelance photographer.