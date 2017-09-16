“Portugués (for Astrud Gilberto)” — a poem by Ed Coletti

Portugués

(for Astrud Gilberto)

This truly foreign language

absorbs me into its differences,

rosetta stone hidden

in a cave of similarities

certain words share

with those of spanish

linda corazon feliz

pretty heart happy

restless as a willow

in a windstorm,

Astrud tan tall young

love, you go girl

to Ipanema, your name

teutonic oxymoronic,

Astrud Gilberto you

girl from Ipanema

so lovely your alto

unclassifiable.

Astrud, you girl

tall tan lovely

spring feverish

discontented

a nightingale

without a song to sing.

You’re as pretty as a baby

on a swing and you feel

so giddy,

a robin on its wing

and I’m expecting

preferring

the less decipherable

the portuguese

with its likeness

to the spanish

But you you’re as busy

as a spider spinning daisies

in ingles, so it might as well

be spring — dee-dee doo-doo

_____

Ed Coletti is a poet widely published internationally and he curates the popular blog “No Money In Poetry.” Additionally, Ed is a painter. middling chess player, and harmonica player. He lives with his wife Joyce in Santa Rosa, California. His upcoming book is titled Apollo Blue’s Hard and The Gods of Spring.

*