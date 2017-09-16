“Portugués (for Astrud Gilberto)” — a poem by Ed Coletti
Portugués
(for Astrud Gilberto)
This truly foreign language
absorbs me into its differences,
rosetta stone hidden
in a cave of similarities
certain words share
with those of spanish
linda corazon feliz
pretty heart happy
restless as a willow
in a windstorm,
Astrud tan tall young
love, you go girl
to Ipanema, your name
teutonic oxymoronic,
Astrud Gilberto you
girl from Ipanema
so lovely your alto
unclassifiable.
Astrud, you girl
tall tan lovely
spring feverish
discontented
a nightingale
without a song to sing.
You’re as pretty as a baby
on a swing and you feel
so giddy,
a robin on its wing
and I’m expecting
preferring
the less decipherable
the portuguese
with its likeness
to the spanish
But you you’re as busy
as a spider spinning daisies
in ingles, so it might as well
be spring — dee-dee doo-doo
_____
Ed Coletti is a poet widely published internationally and he curates the popular blog “No Money In Poetry.” Additionally, Ed is a painter. middling chess player, and harmonica player. He lives with his wife Joyce in Santa Rosa, California. His upcoming book is titled Apollo Blue’s Hard and The Gods of Spring.
*