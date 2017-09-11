“Piano Player” — a poem by Michael Keshigian

“The White Piano,” by Anneclaires

PIANO PLAYER

He could only play

when he had the heart and hope

that a bit of heaven

would persist in his deliverance,

a warmth that resembled

those long summer afternoons

where the sun flowed

upon a crown of greens

beneath an ever present blue

or a similar scenario

where the music will be absorbed

and his heart might find a home

in an imagined place

with listeners

for whom the subtle contentment

would still matter

even after his recital ends

and he has walked away,

hoping to have cultivated

an escape and substantiate

the passion of what he loves,

that perspectives will improve,

that the song lives in his head

and the key strokes emit

a vaporous distraction

for the crowd.

_____

Michael Keshigian’s eleventh poetry collection, Inexplicable was released in November, 2016 by Black Poppy Review. Other published books and chapbooks: Beyond, Dark Edges, Eagle’s Perch, Wildflowers, Jazz Face, Warm Summer Memories, Silent Poems, Seeking Solace, Dwindling Knight, Translucent View. Published in numerous national and international journals, he is a 6- time Pushcart Prize and 2-time Best Of The Net nominee. His poetry cycle, Lunar Images, set for Clarinet, Piano, Narrator, was premiered at Del Mar College in Texas. Subsequent performances occurred in Boston (Berklee College) and Moleto, Italy. Winter Moon, a poem set for Soprano and Piano, premiered in Boston.(michaelkeshigian.com).