“Piano Player” — a poem by Michael Keshigian
“The White Piano,” by Anneclaires
PIANO PLAYER
He could only play
when he had the heart and hope
that a bit of heaven
would persist in his deliverance,
a warmth that resembled
those long summer afternoons
where the sun flowed
upon a crown of greens
beneath an ever present blue
or a similar scenario
where the music will be absorbed
and his heart might find a home
in an imagined place
with listeners
for whom the subtle contentment
would still matter
even after his recital ends
and he has walked away,
hoping to have cultivated
an escape and substantiate
the passion of what he loves,
that perspectives will improve,
that the song lives in his head
and the key strokes emit
a vaporous distraction
for the crowd.
_____
Michael Keshigian’s eleventh poetry collection, Inexplicable was released in November, 2016 by Black Poppy Review. Other published books and chapbooks: Beyond, Dark Edges, Eagle’s Perch, Wildflowers, Jazz Face, Warm Summer Memories, Silent Poems, Seeking Solace, Dwindling Knight, Translucent View. Published in numerous national and international journals, he is a 6- time Pushcart Prize and 2-time Best Of The Net nominee. His poetry cycle, Lunar Images, set for Clarinet, Piano, Narrator, was premiered at Del Mar College in Texas. Subsequent performances occurred in Boston (Berklee College) and Moleto, Italy. Winter Moon, a poem set for Soprano and Piano, premiered in Boston.(michaelkeshigian.com).