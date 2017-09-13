Nancy Ostrovsky — performance artist inspired by jazz music

Nancy Ostrovsky, inspired by jazz music

Jazz music has long been inspiration for artists, poets, and writers (Romare Bearden, Jack Kerouac and Langston Hughes are some obvious examples)…For more contemporary evidence, check out these remarkable videos featuring performance artist Nancy Ostrovsky, who creates wondrous paintings while accompanied by 1) the Roswell Rudd Trio, 2) saxophonist Patrick Cress, 3) saxophonist Stan Strickland, and 4) by a percussion-driven ensemble.

Click here to view Ms. Ostrovsky’s Pinterest page, where many of her jazz pieces are shown