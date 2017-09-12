Jazz History Quiz #102

Billy Eckstine

This famed jazz artist played the piano professionally as a seventh grader before switching to drums, learning to play in the styles of Chick Webb and Sid Catlett. Before forming his own band in the early 1950’s, he played with Mary Lou Williams in New York, toured the South with Fletcher Henderson’s band, and was the drummer in Billy Eckstine’s group from 1944 – 1947. Who is he?

Elvin Jones

Roy Haynes

Philly Joe Jones

Kenny Clarke

Jo Jones

Max Roach

Art Blakey

