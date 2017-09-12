Jazz History Quiz #102
Billy Eckstine
_____
This famed jazz artist played the piano professionally as a seventh grader before switching to drums, learning to play in the styles of Chick Webb and Sid Catlett. Before forming his own band in the early 1950’s, he played with Mary Lou Williams in New York, toured the South with Fletcher Henderson’s band, and was the drummer in Billy Eckstine’s group from 1944 – 1947. Who is he?
Elvin Jones
Roy Haynes
Philly Joe Jones
Kenny Clarke
Jo Jones
Max Roach
Art Blakey
Go to the next page for the answer!