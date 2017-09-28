“Harry Inspired by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band” — a poem by Michael L. Newell
HARRY INSPIRED BY THE PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND
rattlin’ bones rattlin’ bones just the cost an old man pays
dancin’ round his livin’ room tryin’ to enjoy life alone
but full of zest ripplin’ with vim vigor and hot sauce fuelin’
feet ziggin’ and zaggin’ the blinds closed to the outside
but inside the old guy bip bop boogies all evenin’
scat singin’ to old jazz tunes feelin’ in them old bones
rattle rattle rattle we still got it sing the bones as feet bounce
flip flop and fly off the wall off the ceiling off the floor
into a wild bebopalooza welcome time may be fleetin’
but this moment can last forever in its inimitable whirlin’ swirl
back and forth up and down and when the old dude collapses
on his couch he is laughin’ laughin’ wailin’ like a human trombone
_____
Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who has lived one-third of his life abroad on five continents. He is passionate about a wide range of music, jazz being a particular favorite. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast.