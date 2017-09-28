“Harry Inspired by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

HARRY INSPIRED BY THE PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

rattlin’ bones rattlin’ bones just the cost an old man pays

dancin’ round his livin’ room tryin’ to enjoy life alone

but full of zest ripplin’ with vim vigor and hot sauce fuelin’

feet ziggin’ and zaggin’ the blinds closed to the outside

but inside the old guy bip bop boogies all evenin’

scat singin’ to old jazz tunes feelin’ in them old bones

rattle rattle rattle we still got it sing the bones as feet bounce

flip flop and fly off the wall off the ceiling off the floor

into a wild bebopalooza welcome time may be fleetin’

but this moment can last forever in its inimitable whirlin’ swirl

back and forth up and down and when the old dude collapses

on his couch he is laughin’ laughin’ wailin’ like a human trombone

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who has lived one-third of his life abroad on five continents. He is passionate about a wide range of music, jazz being a particular favorite. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast.