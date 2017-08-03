Two new poems, by Michael L. Newell

WHY HE ASKED

Bereft of family, his only voice

a sax that created a neighborhood

of lost love and no future,

he slipped into memory where his story

was etched into daguerreotypes,

sketches of abandonment and hints of fading

emotion, with a melancholy soundtrack

that brushed listeners’ minds and hearts

with whispers of all he once had

and now has not, save in notes

imperfectly stored on decaying,

soon to be discarded, technology.

Whenever he heard the music, sitting

alone in some derelict room, he

wondered how his wandering life

had brought him to this dim

grotto of shadows and loss.

BILL EVANS PLAYS DANNY BOY

The heart whispers “Danny Boy,” and the pianist’s fingers

softly slip into the familiar tune with grace, precision,

and quiet yearning for a vanished lover who will not return,

and an emotional outpouring peaks,

and subsides into an intimate wistful recital

of a heart’s hopes forever lost in distance

and time, and acceptance which is not

acceptance drifts into a still grotto.

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who has lived one-third of his life abroad on five continents. He is passionate about a wide range of music, jazz being a particular favorite. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast.

