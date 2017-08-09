“Nina” — a poem by Luis Lazaro Tijerina

To me jazz meant a way of thinking, a way of being. Jazz was another aspect of the whole thing, so in that sense I was a jazz singer…but every other way I most definitely wasn’t.

— Nina Simone

NINA

Eunice Kathleen Waymon, also known as

Nina Simone — I hear you now —

O no one has ever been Blue like you!

So long, Miss Blue, your ways more blue than indigo,

your heart that sung to piano jazz in hot notes

that fell like a shower of stars, dazzling the

shadows of the night…

No other woman sang jazz songs like you, Nina.

I don’t have to explain that to you,

beautiful Blue-Black Woman…

your words still reach me today

ripening into song as they flow

from your lips and hair…

You never let me be lonely

Little Girl Blue, I am your chauffeur of words,

surrendering to the power of your songs…

I am your chauffeur, Nina, carrying you

wherever you want to go.

_____

“NINA” is published in 23 Jazz Poems And Other Works by Luis Lazaro Tijerina (RA Press)

Luis Lazaro Tijerina, born in Salina, Kansas in 1945, received his formal education at Kansas State University and Vermont College of Norwich University. He has a Masters of Arts in history. After serving in the U.S. Army, he began his writing career as a poet. Mr. Tijerina is also an essayist in military history. Mr. Tijerina has made his living as a futbol (soccer) coach throughout his adult life.

