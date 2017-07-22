“The Jazz Singer” — a poem by Marc Livanos

The Jazz Singer

Clear my palate

so my mind wanders.

Flap down sweet

childhood memories.

Bare endless fields

of willowy cotton.

Open up vistas

of live oak stands.

Lead me to cloudless

blue collar skies.

Take me to downhome

courteous ways.

Carry me to carefree

mischievous days .

Help me sing

the blues.

Fill my tip jar with

much needed appreciation.

_____