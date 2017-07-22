“The Jazz Singer” — a poem by Marc Livanos
The Jazz Singer
Clear my palate
so my mind wanders.
Flap down sweet
childhood memories.
Bare endless fields
of willowy cotton.
Open up vistas
of live oak stands.
Lead me to cloudless
blue collar skies.
Take me to downhome
courteous ways.
Carry me to carefree
mischievous days.
Help me sing
the blues.
Fill my tip jar with
much needed appreciation.
_____
Marc Livano’s poems appear in Straylight Magazine, POEM, Sheepshead Review, Artifact Nouveau, Old Red Kimono, Ship of Fools, Foliate Oak Literary Magazine, Wordeater, jerryjazzmusician, Poets’ Espresso Review, Song of the San Joaquin Quarterly, Toasted Cheese Literary Journal, The Sunday Poet, Red River Review, Miller’s Pond and other journals