“Jaco in Japan” — a poem by Cathy Porter

JACO IN JAPAN

dressed to slay

smokes and drinks every note

as if the night was terminal

and her table never lacks

for attention

last call –

to the door with a devil on

her arm

at her apartment

she hits every note

in an epic air-jam

he sits on the edge

of an unmade bed

impatiently waiting

for the song to end

the next day

she heard he shaved his head

painted his face black

threw his bass

into Hiroshima Bay

_____

Cathy Porter’s poetry has appeared in Plainsongs, Chaffin Journal, Homestead Review, Kentucky Review (RIP), California Quarterly, Green Hills Literary Lantern, and various other journals. She has two chapbooks available from Finishing Line Press. Her latest chapbook, Exit Songs, was published in 2016 from Dancing Girl Press. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, and is currently working on a full-length poetry collection. She lives in Omaha, NE.

*