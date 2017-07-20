“Jaco in Japan” — a poem by Cathy Porter
JACO IN JAPAN
dressed to slay
smokes and drinks every note
as if the night was terminal
and her table never lacks
for attention
last call –
to the door with a devil on
her arm
at her apartment
she hits every note
in an epic air-jam
he sits on the edge
of an unmade bed
impatiently waiting
for the song to end
the next day
she heard he shaved his head
painted his face black
threw his bass
into Hiroshima Bay
_____
Cathy Porter’s poetry has appeared in Plainsongs, Chaffin Journal, Homestead Review, Kentucky Review (RIP), California Quarterly, Green Hills Literary Lantern, and various other journals. She has two chapbooks available from Finishing Line Press. Her latest chapbook, Exit Songs, was published in 2016 from Dancing Girl Press. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, and is currently working on a full-length poetry collection. She lives in Omaha, NE.
