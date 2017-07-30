“I Edit my Life” — a poem by Michael Lee Johnson
photo by Sarah Kotzman
I Edit my Life
I edit my life
clothesline pins & clips
hang to dry,
dirty laundry,
I turn poetic hedonistic
in my early 70’s
reviewing the joys
and the sorrows
of my journey.
I find myself wanting
a new review, a new product,
a new time machine,
a new internet space,
a new planet where
we small, wee creative
creatures can grow.
_____
Michael Lee Johnson lived ten years in Canada during the Vietnam era. He is a Canadian and USA citizen. Today he is a poet, editor, publisher, freelance writer, amateur photographer, small business owner in Itasca, Illinois. He has been published in more than 930 small press magazines in 33 different countries or republics, and he edits 10 poetry sites. He is the author of The Lost American: From Exile to Freedom; several chapbooks on poetry, including From Which Place the Morning Rises and Challenge of the Night and Day, and Chicago Poems. He was nominated for two Pushcart Prize awards for poetry 2015 & Best of the Net 2016. Visit his website at http://poetryman.mysite.com