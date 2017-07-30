“I Edit my Life” — a poem by Michael Lee Johnson

photo by Sarah Kotzman

I Edit my Life

I edit my life

clothesline pins & clips

hang to dry,

dirty laundry,

I turn poetic hedonistic

in my early 70’s

reviewing the joys

and the sorrows

of my journey.

I find myself wanting

a new review, a new product,

a new time machine,

a new internet space,

a new planet where

we small, wee creative

creatures can grow.

_____

Michael Lee Johnson lived ten years in Canada during the Vietnam era. He is a Canadian and USA citizen. Today he is a poet, editor, publisher, freelance writer, amateur photographer, small business owner in Itasca, Illinois. He has been published in more than 930 small press magazines in 33 different countries or republics, and he edits 10 poetry sites. He is the author of The Lost American: From Exile to Freedom; several chapbooks on poetry, including From Which Place the Morning Rises and Challenge of the Night and Day, and Chicago Poems. He was nominated for two Pushcart Prize awards for poetry 2015 & Best of the Net 2016. Visit his website at http://poetryman.mysite.com