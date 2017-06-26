“Tigran” — a poem by Dan Franch
Tigran
Tigran Hamasayan,
live in Luxembourg, 2013
Shit was flying everywhere
like sparks from welders’ tools.
They were putting something
together up there on stage –
drums and bass. guitar.
a solo siren’s voice. piano, too.
Grandpa banging grandma in the tool shed
couldn’t have made weirder, wilder, more wonderful sounds.
_____
Originally from the Chicagoland area, Dan Franch has lived and taught in America, Africa, and Europe. He’s backpacked around the world, been in the Marine Corps, the Peace Corps, and worked for OSCE in Bosnia after the war. A former newspaper columnist and cartoonist in Luxembourg, Dan now lives in Estonia.