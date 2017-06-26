“Tigran” — a poem by Dan Franch

Tigran

Tigran Hamasayan,

live in Luxembourg, 2013

Shit was flying everywhere

like sparks from welders’ tools.

They were putting something

together up there on stage –

drums and bass. guitar.

a solo siren’s voice. piano, too.

Grandpa banging grandma in the tool shed

couldn’t have made weirder, wilder, more wonderful sounds.

_____

Originally from the Chicagoland area, Dan Franch has lived and taught in America, Africa, and Europe. He’s backpacked around the world, been in the Marine Corps, the Peace Corps, and worked for OSCE in Bosnia after the war. A former newspaper columnist and cartoonist in Luxembourg, Dan now lives in Estonia.