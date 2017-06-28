“Pretty Fingers” — a poem by Mike Faran
Pretty Fingers
Zorida had two fingers wrapped
around the stem of her wine glass
but never took a sip
Few of us did
while ol’ Leroy Wilcox blew the
shit out of
his sax
playing Milkweed solo
Someone said it lasted the whole of
six minutes &
almost took his life
This was many years ago & I don’t
know what became of
Leroy
or myself. As for Zorida
All I recall are her two perfect fingers
captivated by the
thrill of those six minutes
_____
Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.