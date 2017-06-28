Literature » Poetry

“Pretty Fingers” — a poem by Mike Faran

| No comments

 

 

Pretty Fingers

 

Zorida had two fingers wrapped
around the stem of her wine glass
but never took a sip

Few of us did
while ol’ Leroy Wilcox blew the
shit out of

his sax
playing Milkweed solo

Someone said it lasted the whole of
six minutes &                 
almost took his life

This was many years ago & I don’t
know what became of
Leroy

or myself.  As for Zorida

All I recall are her two perfect fingers
captivated by the
thrill of those six minutes

 

 

_____

 

 

Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.

 

 

 