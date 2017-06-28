“Pretty Fingers” — a poem by Mike Faran

Pretty Fingers

Zorida had two fingers wrapped

around the stem of her wine glass

but never took a sip

Few of us did

while ol’ Leroy Wilcox blew the

shit out of

his sax

playing Milkweed solo

Someone said it lasted the whole of

six minutes &

almost took his life

This was many years ago & I don’t

know what became of

Leroy

or myself. As for Zorida

All I recall are her two perfect fingers

captivated by the

thrill of those six minutes

_____

Mike Faran lives in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He is the author of We Go To A Fire (Penury Press) and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and Slant.