This trumpeter played with many famous bands in the 1940’s — including Lionel Hampton’s in 1941 — participated in the fabled bop sessions at Minton’s Playhouse and Monroe’s Uptown House, and is known as the “missing link” between trumpeters Roy Eldridge (pictured) and Fats Navarro. Who is he?

Ruby Braff

Howard McGhee

Kenny Dorham

Freddie Hubbard

Buck Clayton

Benny Carter

Clifford Brown

