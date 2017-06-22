“When You Fell Out of a Window” — a poem (for Chet Baker) by Alan Yount

WHEN YOU FELL OUT OF A WINDOW

For Chet Baker

when you fell out of a window

… you made me give up on you.

(maybe I shouldn’t have).

when the movie about you

recently came out: all of us

believed ethan hawke

was you, in “born to be blue.”

when your mouth & gums bled

with false teeth:

(you learning a totally

new embouchure),

it was more than a movie.

I was really falling out over that

being a trumpet player myself.

*****

at this time

I got several of your

reissued c.d.’s.

I could not

get the tunes out of my mind

while playing them

on the trumpet too.

thinking of your end, again …

the picture in my mind never changes:

you were singing & playing, “my funny valentine,”

sitting on a window sill.

*****

listening to more of your music

I shouldn’t have given up on you.

too bad you

faded away so quickly:

… and quit playing

“the thrill is gone,”

“we’ll be together again,”

“let’s get lost,”

or slowly … “I’ll be seeing you.”

or yet … even … as I hear

on my own flugelhorn

softly playing out,

in an uneasy measured quiet tone:

his song

“all or nothing at all,”

“something that might have been.”

__________

Alan Yount lives on the north bank of the Missouri River, just south of Columbia, Missouri, and has taken poetic inspiration from boating and floating the river for many years. His poems have been published in a variety of publications, including Palo Alto Review, Roanoke Review, Spring…the Journal of E.E. Cummings Society, Apostrophe Magazine, Columbia College Journal of the Literary Arts, Modern Haiku, Pegasus Review, and Tidepool Magazine. Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

*